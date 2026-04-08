Storm Alumni Spotlight: April 2026 (Frozen Four Edition)

Published on April 8, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







It's postseason time across much of the hockey world. This weekend, the 2026 Men's Frozen Four will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Storm Alumni are represented on each of the participating teams: North Dakota, Wisconsin, Denver, and Michigan. Let's take a moment to highlight each.

The Frozen Four schedule is as follows:

National Semifinal: Wisconsin vs. North Dakota (Thursday, April 9 - 4 pm CT), ESPN2

National Semifinal: Michigan vs. Denver (Thursday, April 9 - 7:30 pm CT), ESPN2

National Championship (semifinal winners): Saturday, April 11 - 4:30 pm CT, ESPN

Andrew Strathmann, North Dakota Fighting Hawks (Storm year: 2021-2022)

Tendered by Tri-City ahead of the 2021-2022 season, Strathmann spent one year in Kearney (2021-2022) where he put up five goals and 18 assists for 23 points across 61 regular season games. Acquired by Youngstown in a July 2022 trade, Strathmann spent the next two seasons with the Phantoms, wrapping up his USHL career during the 2023-2024 campaign.

Strathmann was selected by Columbus in the fourth round of 2023's NHL Draft at #98 overall. After Youngstown, it was on to the University of North Dakota, where the defenseman is currently in his second year.

Through 67 total games with the Fighting Hawks, the Beach Park, Illinois native has amassed three goals and seven assists for ten points alongside 72 penalty minutes. This season, he's tabulated one goal and five assists for six points with a +9 rating in 37 games.

North Dakota is making its first Frozen Four appearance since 2016. The Fighting Hawks defeated Quinnipiac in the National Championship game that year.

Christian Fitzgerald, Wisconsin Badgers (Storm year: 2021-2022)

It's been an impressive year for Fitzgerald, who's put up a career-high 31 points thanks to 16 goals and 15 assists in 37 games. Those 31 points are third on the team. A forward from Coquitlam, British Columbia, Fitzgerald is playing in his third season with the Badgers. He's put up 20 or more points in two of those three campaigns.

Before joining Wisconsin, Fitzgerald spent one season at Minnesota State (2022-2023), where he put up a respectable 16 goals and 13 assists for 29 points across 38 contests. Fitzgerald was also +9 that year.

The left-shot player produced eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 29 career appearances with Tri-City during the 2021-2022 campaign. Fitzgerald joined the team in mid-November following time with BCHL Surrey to start the season. The 2002-born player also amassed 29 penalty minutes during his time with the Storm.

Wisconsin returns to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2010. The Badgers are seeking their first national title since 2006.

Aiden Dubinsky, Wisconsin Badgers (Storm year: 2021-2022)

Dubinsky also spent one season with the Storm (2021-2022), putting up three goals and 12 assists for 15 points across 59 regular season games. He was +17 that year. Tri-City acquired Dubinsky via trade with Omaha, where he spent the 2020-2021 campaign.

Following his time with the Storm, Dubinsky moved on to the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he spent the next three seasons. With the Bulldogs, Dubinsky totaled a career seven goals and 27 assists for 34 points in 102 games. The defenseman's best offensive year at UMD came during 2023-2024, when he produced 15 points.

The Highland Park, Illinois native is now with Wisconsin this season. He's amassed two goals and four assists for six points in 37 contests. Dubinsky is also +7 with 16 penalty minutes.

Kieran Cebrian, Denver Pioneers (Storm years: 2020-2023)

Cebrian has compiled a career-high 16 points across 41 games this year with the Pioneers. He's also matched career-highs in goals (6) and assists (10) during 2025-2026. His impressive +19 rating is fifth on the team. Overall, in a 121-game college career at Denver, Cebrian has produced 15 goals, 29 assists, and 44 points. His lifetime rating with the Pioneers is +43.

A Denver native, Cebrain helped the Pioneers to a national championship (their last title) his freshman season in 2024. Denver knocked off Boston College 2-0 during that year's title game in St. Paul.

The forward spent three years in Kearney (2020-2021, 2021-2022, 2022-2023) where he was a key offensive contributor. Cebrain especially shined his final year, where he tied for third on the Storm in points (47) while also sharing second in assists (31). Cebrain's seven power play goals were additionally fourth on the team. He also registered three points in four playoff appearances that season with Tri-City.

Overall, Cebrian saw action in 165 Storm regular season games. He put up 28 goals and 52 assists for exactly 80 points with 106 penalty minutes and a +11 rating across his Tri-City career. Cebrain tabulated three goals and three assists in 11 total Storm playoff games.

Cale Ashcroft, Denver Pioneers (Storm year: 2022-2023)

The 21-year old has produced 11 points this season across 41 games with Denver. Those 11 points are one shy of his career-high. Currently in his third season with the Pioneers, Ashcroft has put up a career seven goals and 23 assists for 30 points in 122 games at Denver.

The defenseman spent one year in Kearney (2022-2023) where he led all Storm defenseman in assists (29) and points (37). Ashcroft also tabulated a team-best five points in four Tri-City playoff games that season. He was one of two Storm players (Charlie Kinsman) to compete in all 62 regular season Storm contests.

A native of St. Albert, Alberta, and Edmonton suburb, Ashcroft spent two seasons with the Sherwood Park Crusaders (Alberta Junior Hockey League) before joining the Storm.

Denver has made seven Frozen Fours over the past ten years.

Josh Eernisse, Michigan Wolverines (Storm years: 2020-2022)

The lone Storm alum representing the No. 1 overall seed, Eernisse has notched career-highs in goals (10) and points (18) during his third year at Michigan this season. He's also +17. The forward is playing in his fourth total season of college hockey.

After leaving Kearney following the 2021-2022 campaign, Eernisse advanced to the University of St. Thomas where he spent one season. With the Tommies, Eernisse notched 14 goals and seven assists for 21 points across 36 games. He moved on to Michigan for 2023-2024 and has been with the Wolverines since.

Over his career at Michigan, Eernisse has seen action in exactly 150 games, registering 33 goals and 31 assists for 64 points with 170 penalty minutes. Despite making four Frozen Fours over the past five years, Michigan hasn't won a national championship since 1998.

Eernisse produced 24 career points across 85 games over two seasons (2020-2021, 2021-2022) with the Storm. His best offensive campaign came during 2021-2022, when Eernisse put up nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in 52 appearances.

- The Storm begin Clark Cup Playoff action this weekend. Friday night is game one of a best-of-three first round series in the Western Conference between No. 6 Tri-City and No. 3 Sioux City. The series schedule is below:

Game One: Friday, April 10 at Sioux City (7:05 pm CT)

Game Two: Saturday, April 11 at Sioux City (6:05 pm CT)

Game Three (if necessary): Sunday, April 12 at Sioux City (5:05 pm CT)

Each matchup will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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