Stolen Bases to Once Again Benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac

May 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, WI - Look out for speedy Spiders on the basepaths! Each time a Dock Spiders player steals a base at home this season (including playoffs), Silica For Your Home will donate $50 to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac. The 2024 season marks the second season of the popular program that has supported youth in the community. Silica For Your Home and the Dock Spiders were recently recognized for their cooperation in supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac. The organizations were honored with the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac's 2024 Commitment to Kids Award for their collaboration.

"We are excited to partner with the Dock Spiders for a second year to support the Fond du Lac Boys & Girls Club," said Silica For Your Home President Josh Schneider. "We've been blessed with a community that has supported Silica for 102 years, and giving back is part of who we are and what we do! The Boys & Girls Club has such an incredible impact on the youth in our communities and it is humbling to see the great things they continue to do as an organization for our Fond du Lac youth."

"The Boys & Girls Club is excited to continue this partnership in 2024," said Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac Chief Executive Officer Dan Hebel. "The dollars earned will support amazing experiences and opportunities for thousands of youth in Fond du Lac. Let's get those baserunners on the move this summer!

In addition to providing a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac for each Dock Spiders stolen at home this season, Silica For Your Home has partnered with the Dock Spiders for a Victor Scott bobblehead giveaway on Friday, August 2. The bobblehead features the speedy Scott sliding for yet another stolen base. Scott was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Cardinals out of West Virginia University and tied for the overall minor league lead with 94 stolen bases in 2023 (tied with former Dock Spider Chandler Simpson). Scott made his Major League debut on Opening Day 2024 for St. Louis by starting in center field for the Cardinals.

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). The home schedule features 12 giveaway items, Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, movies, and gameday themes. For a full listing of season-long promotions, click HERE .

Season tickets and group packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

