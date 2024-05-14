Join Us for a Veterans Appreciation Pre-Game Picnic on July 2

May 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







The Willmar Stingers and the Kandiyohi County Veterans Services Office have joined efforts to recognize local veterans in the community this summer. During the Stingers home game on Tuesday, July 2nd, any Veteran can contact the Kandiyohi Veterans Services office for complimentary tickets to the Veterans Appreciation Pre-Game Picnic. In addition to complimentary tickets with a meal, nine local veterans will be honored at Bill Taunton Stadium as part of a Veterans Appreciation game.

Courtesy of the Kandiyohi Country Veterans Services Office, all veterans can receive complimentary tickets to the Tuesday, July 2nd Veterans Appreciation Pre-Game Picnic. Each ticket comes with the choice of a burger or brat, bag of chips, and a soda or water.

The Veterans Appreciation Pre-Game Picnic presented by the Kandiyohi County Veterans Services Office will start at 5:35pm until first pitch at 6:35pm. All members of the Veterans Appreciation Pre-Game Picnic will also have a ticket into the McDonald's Reserved Seats for the remainder of the evening.

If interested or want more information regarding the Veterans Appreciation Pre-Game Picnic, contact the Kandiyohi Country Veterans Services Office today! You can either call at (320) 231-6226 or visit their office at 2200 23rd St NE, Willmar, MN 56201.

The recognition and appreciation of our Veterans does not stop there!

The Stingers are currently seeking nominations of nine local veterans for this unique recognition event this summer.

To nominate a veteran, all you need to do is contact the Stingers front office. They can be reached [email protected] or (320) 222-2010. You will then be contacted for follow up information regarding the veteran nominated and any guests that will be joining them.

Thank you to the Kandiyohi Country Veterans Services Office for hosting this event for our local Veterans. The Willmar Stingers are grateful to partner with such an organization and help provide a fun and complimentary evening for our heros.

Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. The Kwik Trip ticket plans include premium select games throughout the summer that includes the 2024 Home Opener and Fan Appreciation Night. For more information and for other stories on the Willmar Stingers click here to visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 14, 2024

Join Us for a Veterans Appreciation Pre-Game Picnic on July 2 - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.