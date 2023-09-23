Stoia Hoping to End Career on Good Note

Marysville, Michigan native Matt Stoia will return to the Prowlers for 2023-24. He is expected to join the team at the start of November.

"Stoia is one of the most skilled players on the ice at all times and he has everything you want in a player," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "He's a right shot defenseman around 6' 3", those are hard to come by at any level of hockey. I've seen him grow from a player who possesses great skill that could get himself into trouble with it, to a player you can count on to play responsibly in all zones. His development playing two years in the SPHL greatly helped him grow the defensive side of his game to becoming the complete player he is today. His shot is second to none and is a lethal weapon on our top power play unit. I'm excited to see the heights he can reach this upcoming season."

Stoia returned from loan in February last season and joined Port Huron for the stretch run. He finished the regular season with nine goals and 18 points in 16 games playing both forward and defense. Five of his goals came on the power play.

Stoia has seen 97 games of SPHL hockey in his pro career with the Evansville Thunderbolts, Quad City Storm and, last year, Macon Mayhem. He saw time in the USHL, NAHL and OHL during his junior career.

"I'm looking forward to [playing this year in Port Huron]," Stoia said. "This is probably my last year of hockey so I want to end it on a good note."

