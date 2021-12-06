Stockton Ports to Host Delta College in Spring Exhibition April 6Â

STOCKTON, Calif.- The Stockton Ports are excited to bring back their annual exhibition game prior to the start of the 2022 season. For the second time in franchise history, the Ports will welcome the Delta College Mustangs as the opponent for the game on April 6th, 2022. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm at Banner Island Ballpark.

This will be the first exhibition game for the Ports since 2019 against Cal State East Bay after not having one in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

The two teams haven't met since 2015. Former Ports Collin Theroux and a current Oakland A's pitcher both appeared in the game. Theroux was in the lineup behind the plate for the Mustangs while the pitcher started for the Ports.

"We are excited to host a fellow Stockton institution and bring back our exhibition game with Delta College," said Ports President Pat Filippone. "Working with Reed in 2015 was a pleasant experience and we are always looking to extend a branch into the community with our product. The chance to face a nationally recognized program that plays in Stockton is a benefit for all involved."

Delta College has been one of the most successful community college baseball programs in the state over the past 10 seasons, including being ranked number one in the state in pre-season polls heading into the 2020 season as well as being nationally recognized in the same season by Perfect Game national rankings as the 23rd ranked team in the country. The Mustangs have won two straight Big 8 Championships dating back to 2018 and 2019 along with a state championship as recent as 2018.

"We are excited for the opportunity to play the Stockton Ports again," Delta College Head Coach Reed Peters said. "It was definitely the highlight of our 2015 season. It is the goal of all of our players to get to professional baseball and this gives them a great taste of what it will take to get there. We are truly thankful for the chance and are looking forward to it."

Ticket information for the exhibition game will be available at a later time.

The Ports' 2022 home opener is on Tuesday, April 12th against the Modesto Nuts with the game slated to start at 7:05 pm.

For information about season tickets, group outings, or luxury suites, please contact the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900 or visit www.stocktonports.com.

