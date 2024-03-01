Stockton Ports Take on Stanislaus State Warriors in Exhibition Game April 3rd

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce the 2024 exhibition game against Stanislaus State Warriors on Wednesday, April 3 with first pitched scheduled for 6:30 p.m. This is the second straight season the two teams have played against each other.

"We are happy to be hosting Stanislaus State at Banner Island Ballpark again for a pre-season exhibition game to kick off our 2024 season," said Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "We are looking forward to welcoming our fans as well as fans of the Stanislaus State baseball program to our ballpark."

Javier Godard takes the helm at Stockton after serving as hitting coach for the Midland Rockhounds in 2023 and Lansing Lugnuts from 2021-22. Godard becomes the second former Port to have played and managed the Ports along with Gregorio Petit.

Gabriel Ozuna returns as the staff's pitching coach for the second straight season and is accompanied by hitting coach Ron Witmeyer and assistant hitting coach Luis Baez.

Kenny Leonesio returns for his 21st season at Stanislaus State as the team's manager with assistant coaches Mike McNeil, Paul Moore and Mark De La Motte rounding out the rest of the coaching staff for the Warriors.

The two teams will meet for just the second time and the second straight season after last year's inaugural matchup resulting in a 7-2 Ports win.

Ports full and half season ticket holders, mini plan holders, and Silver Sluggers will have tickets to their same seat for the April 3 exhibition game uploaded to their account.

Tickets for the exhibition matchup will be released at a later time. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, as well as all individual tickets for the 2024 season are available now by calling 209-644-1900 or by going to stocktonports.com. Opening Night is Friday, April 5th against the Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate Modesto Nuts slated for a 7:05 pm start time. For more information, call 209-644-1900 today.

