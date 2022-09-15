Stockton Ports Release 2023 Schedule

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Stockton Ports, Class-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, are extremely excited to announce the regular season schedule for 2023. The Ports will begin their 2023 season in Stockton at Banner Island Ballpark with a 3-game series against cross-town rival, the Modesto Nuts, with Opening day taking place on Friday, April 7th.

The Stockton Ports 2023 schedule will consist of 132 total games, evenly split with 66 played at home and 66 played away.

"I am proud of what our organization accomplished during the 2022 season, and I am already looking forward to hosting another successful season in 2023," said Ports Director of Business Development Jordan Feneck.

Similar to previous seasons, the 2023 season will feature a six-game series format from Tuesday to Sunday, with Mondays representing an off day. Throughout the season, the Ports will play 10 six-game series and 2 three-game series at Banner Island Ballpark for a total of 66 games on home turf.

The Ports schedule includes a season opener against the Nuts at home from April 7th - April 9th. After traveling to Fresno for six games on the road, the Visalia Rawhide come into Banner Island Ballpark on April 18th - April 23rd after not making it to Stockton in 2022.

In May, the Ports have two home series with the Fresno Grizzlies coming into town for the first time on the season starting on May 2nd - May 7thand the San Jose Giants from May 16th-May 21st. Succeeding their second trip to Fresno, the Ports will start a third home series on Memorial Day Monday, May 29th, against the Modesto Nuts at Banner Island Ballpark with an off-day Tuesday and resuming Wednesday.

Heading into June, the Ports will finish their homestand on June 4th and will hit the road shortly after for their only 12-game road trip of the 2023 season against the Inland Empire 66ers and Lake Elsinore Storm.

Following their trip down south, the Ports head back home to Banner Island Ballpark where they will begin the first of two 12-game home stands for the season starting June 20th against the San Jose Giants. After consecutive days off Monday, June 26th and Tuesday, June 27th, the Fresno Grizzlies come into Stockton starting on the 28th for the weekend heading into Fourth of July with games running until Monday, July 3rd.

After the All-Star break from July 10th-July 13th, the Ports welcome in the Inland Empire 66ers for their second and final three-game series beginning on Friday, July 14th and ending on Sunday, July 16th.

August features the second back-to-back homestand of the season starting with the final season series against the Modesto Nuts starting on August 8th with the San Jose Giants following them from August 15th through August 20th.

The last home series at Banner Island Ballpark for the 2023 season comes against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes starting on August 29th heading into Labor Day Weekend with the final game on Sunday, September 3rd. After a day off on Labor Day, the Ports will conclude the season on the road in San Jose from September 5th through September 10th.

The Ports will welcome all seven other teams in the Cal League for the first time since 2019.

"The Ports have been and will remain a staple in the City of Stockton, and we look forward to continuing to provide affordable family fun for our local community." Feneck went on to add. "The 2023 season will be full of exciting promotions, giveaways, and special ballpark activities."

More details, including season tickets, game times, individual tickets, and promotional schedule for the upcoming 2023 season will be announced at a later date.

