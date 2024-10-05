Stockton Kings Announce Trade

October 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have agreed to send the player rights of Jayce Johnson, Stanley Johnson, a 2025 international pick and a 2025 second-round pick to the Rip City Remix in exchange for the player rights to guard Antoine Davis.

Davis, a 6-1 guard, spent his collegiate career at the University of Detroit Mercy (2018-2023) where he was the Horizon League Freshman of the Year (2019), a two-time Horizon League Player of the Year (2022, 2023) and 15-time Horizon League Player of the Week, a record for the conference. The former Titan holds the NCAA record for the most total made three-pointers (588) and broke the NCAA Division I freshman record for three-pointers in a season (132), surpassing Stephen Curry. In addition, he is the NCAA record holder for most consecutive games in double figures (144). He finished his career in the Motor City averaging 25.4 points (40.8 FG%, 37.5 3pt%, 89.2 FT%), 3.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals. Davis is the only person in NCAA basketball in the last 40 years with a 40-point game in four different seasons. Davis ended his collegiate run just three points shy (3,664 points) of tying "Pistol" Pete Maravich's NCAA all-time scoring record (3,667 points), making him NCAA men's basketball's second-most prolific scorer in history.

After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, Davis joined the Portland Trail Blazers for NBA 2K24 Summer League. He later signed with Portland's G League affiliate, Rip City Remix. In his rookie season, Davis averaged 17.8 points (42.7 FG%, 38.2 3pt%, 86.8 FT%), 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29 games (23 starts). Davis also played for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.

