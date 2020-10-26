Stingrays Welcome MUSC Health as New Healthcare Partner

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced a new partnership with MUSC Health as the team's official healthcare provider beginning with the 2020-21 season.

This partnership will give Stingrays skaters outstanding medical care provided by MUSC Health Sports Medicine and ensure on and off the ice support of the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina.

"As we head into the 2020-21 season, we are thrilled to start a new partnership with MUSC Health, as the official health care provider for the South Carolina Stingrays," said team president Rob Concannon.

The MUSC Health Sports Medicine team is used to taking care of professional athletes in the Lowcountry, as they also provide care for the Charleston Battery, the Charleston RiverDogs, and the Women's Tennis Association Volvo Car Open.

"The opportunity to partner with and deliver care for the South Carolina Stingrays recognizes the shared values between the two organizations, as well as the comprehensive nature of the MUSC Sports Medicine program," said MUAC Health Orthopedics chairman and surgeon Lee Leddy, M.S., McCR. "The expansive services required to care for professional hockey teams (sports medicine, dental care, concussion, facial plastics among others) is something MUSC is uniquely well positioned to provide.

"This collaboration will also serve as a foundation to further expand their athletes' high performance and will leverage our expertise of providing high level care to all of the region's professional teams. I was incredibly impressed with Rob and the Stingrays organization's commitment to building a healthier and more active community. This partnership, coupled with the sports medicine program's recent expansion into the North Charleston area, will enable MUSC to expand our community's access to our national recognized experts."

As the clinical health system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest quality patient care available, while training generations of competent, compassionate health care providers to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond.

Comprising of 1,600 beds, more than 100 outreach sites, the MUSC College of Medicine, the physicians' practice plan, and nearly 325 telehealth locations, MUSC Health owns and operates eight hospitals situated in Charleston, Chester, Florence, Lancaster and Marion counties.

In 2020, for the sixth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. Learn more about clinical patient services.

The Stingrays will open the 2020-21 season on December 11 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

