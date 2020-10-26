ECHL Extends Partnership with Prolific 1 as the "Preferred Ticket Distribution Partner of the ECHL"

October 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Prolific 1 has been named the "Preferred Ticket Distribution Partner of the ECHL" for the 2020-21 Season.

As part of the agreement, Prolific 1 will offer controlled ticket distribution to select teams across the ECHL, providing benefits such as increased event awareness, historical and real-time sales data and a trusted buying experience for fans.

"Continuing our relationship with Prolific 1 allows us to ensure our fans get the best tickets available for ECHL games while also helping create new ones through their distribution channels," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "With the 2020-21 Season being different than any other year in our history, this relationship is even more important on the road ahead."

The partnership is an extension based on a successful partnership following last season and continues to establish Prolific 1's presence in hockey, with numerous professional and affiliate relationships already in place.

"We're excited to extend our partnership with the ECHL and continuing to offer teams a proven primary and secondary market strategy," said Michael Garvie, Chief Revenue Officer of Prolific 1. "Collaboratively, we achieved great results last year and now more than ever, a trusted distribution partner will be needed help teams and organizations drive awareness and revenue as live events return."

