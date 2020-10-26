Atlantic Hockey Scoring Champion Austin McIlmurray Signs

October 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have added a source of goal scoring prowess in the form of Austin McIlmurray, who signed a standard player contract for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The 24-year-old forward finished the 2019-20 season the top scorer in the Atlantic Hockey Conference.

A product of Sacred Heart University, a program that went through a major revitalization as a nationally-ranked program last season for the first time ever, McIlmurray saw continued improvement throughout his college career.

That improvement culminated in being Atlantic Hockey's scoring champion as a a senior with 31 points, and an Atlantic Hockey First Team All-Star selection. He also led the conference in goals with 17- 11 of them power play goals, which led the NCAA.

McIlmurray scored 45 goals and 41 assists in 137 games with the Pioneers in four seasons.

"We are excited to add Austin to our roster and believe he has potential at the pro level.", said Head Coach Andrew Lord, "He is a right shot, right wing forward who has some real offensive ability and is also a threat on the power play, which he showed during a great senior year at Sacred Heart. I was also impressed by our phone calls, and it's very clear he is doing everything he can to become an effective pro player."

The Coral Springs, Florida native was a star at Selects Academy. He won the USPHL 18U championship in 2014, and scored the most goals in the league (23) in 2015. McIlmurray played one year of junior hockey in the BCHL with the Coquitlam Express. He finished his solitary season ranked 13th in league goal scoring with 27 goals, and third on his team in scoring (61 points). #RABBITSRISING#

SEASON TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! Support the Swamp Rabbits and get the best price on tickets for the 2020-21 season. Take part in team events and get some sweet benefits, starting at just $450 per seat, or just $12.50 per game.

GEAR UP! Get ready for the 2020-21 season by heading to our online store, the Hop Shop to purchase your brand new jerseys. On sale now!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.