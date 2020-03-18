Stingrays Thank Fans for Continued Support

Dear Stingrays Fans,

On behalf of the players, coaches and front office, we want to thank you for your commitment to the South Carolina Stingrays. The last few days have been unparalleled and although we were very much looking forward to completing a record-breaking regular season and challenging for the right to hoist the Kelly Cup, our season has come to an unexpected and premature conclusion.

We stand with the ECHL and the entire sporting community in taking preventive measures to ensure the safety and health of our community. Our hearts go out to anyone who has been impacted by the virus, either directly or indirectly. Our thoughts are especially with those who are sick, to whom we extend our heartfelt wishes for a full recovery. We are truly inspired by the selfless healthcare workers around the world who are on the front lines working tirelessly to care for people in need.

These recent events are new to our organization and are detrimentally impacting us as well as almost every business, church, school, and community organization in the Lowcountry and across our great nation. We appreciate your understanding as we adapt to this ever-shifting landscape. At this time, the Stingrays Front Office is working tirelessly to ensure we go above and beyond the expectations of our fans and our partners. We look forward to returning to a period of "normalcy" as soon as possible, where we feel safe returning to work and school, congregating in our churches and local parks, and, yes, eventually returning to the North Charleston Coliseum where we can come together to cheer our Rays while experiencing the joy of sports and spirited camaraderie. We'll continue to be important contributors in the community, and work with fans to meet their entertainment needs while helping develop new initiatives that align with the goals of local businesses and other community organizations.

We look forward to next year and we will be ready for another great season of Stingrays hockey here in the Lowcountry!

Sincerely,

Todd Halloran

Principal Owner & Executive Chairman

