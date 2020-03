Greenville Swamp Rabbits Ticket FAQ

I am a season ticket holder. What are my options about the games that were canceled?

The value of the six canceled regular season games for full season ticket holders (or three for half season ticket holders) can be used as credit towards your season ticket payment for the 2020-21 season. Any unredeemed flex tickets will be honored next season (2020-21). Should you request a refund, it can be processed via check within 7-10 business days. Please contact your representative or call the PUCK line (864.674.7825) to expedite this process.

I purchased group tickets for a canceled Greenville Swamp Rabbits game. What are my options?

The value of the group tickets you purchased will be honored to bring out the group for any 2020-21 regular season game, with an additional fan experience package as an option, subject to availability. If you would prefer a refund via check within 7-10 business days, please contact your representative or call the PUCK line to expedite this process.

I purchased my ticket via Ticketmaster/FEVO/Groupon, etc. Will I be refunded?

Yes. Refunds are currently being processed through these platforms. If you purchased your tickets at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena's box office, please contact the box office (864.241.3800) or visit bswarena.com for a box office schedule and request a refund through the box office. Keep in mind that the box office will be closed through March 31, 2020.

