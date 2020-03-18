Wheeling Nailers Office Information

We here in the Wheeling Nailers Front Office understand the importance of social distancing to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. With this in mind, we will be closing our office to the general public. Our staff can still be reached for questions by calling (304) 234-GOAL or by individual e-mail. For updates, be sure to follow all of our social platforms, as well as wheelingnailers.com. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these extraordinary times. We look forward to you being a part of the 2020-21 Nailers hockey season.

