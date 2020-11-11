Stingrays Raise $5,121 for LLS, Honored with Ignite Award

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - By raising a total of $5,121, the South Carolina Stingrays and their fans have declared victory over their in-state rival, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and secured the inaugural Cross State Lantern Trophy.

After South Carolina placed a major emphasis on their fundraising efforts last month, the team has been honored by the Lowcountry Leukemia & Lymphoma Society with the Ignite Award. This recognition goes to the team who shined brightly in 2020, leaving no stone unturned when it came to fundraising efforts and showing energy, dedication and passion in the fight against cancer while embodying the hope and sense of community that Light The Night represents.

"It was an honor to team up with the folks at LLS," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We couldn't have done this without the support of our wonderful fans and those who donated to this meaningful cause. Helping to shine a light on the darkness of cancer is important to our staff and organization."

Fundraising efforts took place by both the Stingrays and Swamp Rabbits front office staff, players, coaches and the help of fans, partners and community supporters on both ends of the state combining for a total of $6,096.

"We at LLS have loved every minute of partnering with the South Carolina Stingrays to bring LIGHT to the darkness of cancer!" said Ally Barnett, LLS Campaign Development Manager. "The team showed true grit in the cross-state rivalry fundraising competition and came out victorious. Congratulations to the first annual Palmetto State Golden Lantern Trophy winners!"

Money raised through Light The Night allows The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to fund treatments for patients who are suffering from all forms of blood cancers. In 2019, LLS helped advance 12 of 14 approved blood cancer therapies.

The Stingrays will open the 2020-21 season on December 11 against the Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

