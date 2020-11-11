Cyclones Sign Forward Graham Knott

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward Graham Knott to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Knott enters his fourth full pro season after spending the previous three in the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins systems. Knott was drafted in the 2nd round, 54th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks and spent his first two seasons in Rockford (AHL) where he scored 22 points (eight goals + 14 assists) in 127 games. He started last season with the Indy Fuel (ECHL) where he tallied 9 points (five goals + four assists) in 13 games prior to being traded into the Pittsburgh Penguins system. He finished the season with 14 points (six goals + eight assists in Wheeling (ECHL) while appearing in 11 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

"I am excited to get to Cincinnati and get the year started," said Knott. "Cyclones fans can expect a 200-foot power-forward with good speed and skill who likes to go to the net and work below the goal line. I am aware defensively and reliable in my own end. It has been a long and crazy off-season and I am hungry to get going."

Knott played the majority of his junior hockey with Niagara Ice Dogs before being traded to the Windsor Spitfires during his final year. His four year OHL career saw multiple All-Star nominations, 173 points (66 goals + 107 assists) in 292 games, and winning the Memorial Cup with Windsor in 2016-2017. Knott also represented Canada in the U18 World Championships and World Under 17 Hockey Challenge.

"Graham is a talented player that has significant experience in the AHL," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "He has the ability to play anywhere in our lineup and make an impact. His size, speed and power forward game will be tough for our opponents to handle. We look forward to him joining the organization."

