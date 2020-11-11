Thunder Signs Former NHL Draft Pick Gennaro

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Matteo Gennaro

(mah-TAY-oh gah-NEAR-oh) for the 2020-21 season.

Gennaro, 23, enters his third year as a pro. A native of St. Albert, Alberta, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound forward was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the seventh round (#203) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

He signed his first pro contract with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2018 and finished with 12 points (7g, 5a) in 58 games. Gennaro re-signed with Tucson last season and was loaned to Rapid City for 14 contests, finishing with 11 points (5g, 6a).

Prior to turning pro, Gennaro played five seasons in the Western Hockey League with Prince Albert, Calgary and Swift Current. His best year came in 2017-18 when he tallied 25 points (14g, 11a) in 22 games with Calgary before being traded to Swift Current. With the Broncos, Gennaro finished with 54 points (28g, 26a) and tallied 18 points (9g, 9a) in 26 playoff games en route to a WHL title. Overall, he had 248 points (124g, 124a) in 338 games.

Gennaro joins the Edmonton Oilers pipeline, where his cousin Fernando Pisani spent the majority of his career.

