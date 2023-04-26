Stingers Single-Game Tickets on Sale May 1st

April 26, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar Stingers single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on-sale Monday, May 1st at 10:00 am. Fans will be able to to purchase tickets at willmarstingers.com, stopping by the Stingers ticket office located at Bill Taunton Stadium, or by calling 320-222-2010.

"The Stingers can't wait for the Beehive to be buzzing and for our supportive fans to enjoy fun giveaways and theme nights this summer", said Vice President of Operations Jordan Yessak.

The 2023 season includes six post-game firework shows that will be featured on Saturday nights, the 2023 home opener, and Fan Appreciation Night. Four home games in July will be against the Northwoods League inaugural team, the Minot Hot Tots.

The Stingers will feature again some unique and fan favorite promotional nights throughout the summer. For a full list of the 2023 promotional schedule, click here: 2023 Promotional Schedule.

The Stingers will open their season on May 31st at Bill Taunton Stadium for their 2023 home opener against the Eau Claire Express presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2023 season, or more information regarding this news story, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. More information can also be found at www.willmarstingers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.