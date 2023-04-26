Minot Hot Tots Reveal Official Mascot

April 26, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Minot Hot Tots News Release







MINOT, ND - A time-honored tradition in sports and a crucial element of most sports franchises is having a mascot to represent the team in a fun way to fans and spectators. The Minot Hot Tots are following suit with this tradition and revealed their official mascot to the public.

The team hosted a mascot naming competition in partnership with KMOT, starting at the beginning of April, that encouraged fans to submit their ideas for the name of the new team mascot. After over 300 fans submitted their name idea the top four were announced: Tate R. Tot, Chris P., Cassie Rolle, and Blaze.

Each name was given its own personality so fans had an idea of what a mascot with that name might look like. Fans were then invited to vote on these top four names until one was chosen as the winner. After more than 250 votes, Hot Tot fans decided that Tate R. Tot should be the name of the new baseball team's mascot.

Tate R. Tot is simply put, a giant tater tot. The mascot is inspired by the tater tot depicted in the official Hot Tots logo. His body is lined with red baseball-like stitching on his sides, and his head is topped with flames in the shape of an "M" for Minot. He also can be seen from time to time wearing a pair of Pit Vipers, which is a popular style of sunglasses commonly seen on baseball players. His shoes are giant, blue hotdish pans filled with tater tot hotdish. Tate also will be holding the spoon bat that is depicted in the official Hot Tots logo.

The Hot Tots are all about family-friendly entertainment, and they wanted to make sure that the mascot was shown off first to those that would enjoy it the most. They decided the perfect audience would be elementary school students at one of the schools that participated in their Reading Program promotion earlier in the year. The mascot was taken to Edison Elementary in Minot to be shown off for the first time ever. After a warm welcome of cheers, students were given a show by the mascot as well as the opportunity to interact with him.

The team then took to the news to give the rest of the community their first look at the mascot. Tate R. Tot will be "Powered by" McDonald's in Minot, and can be seen in the future with the golden arches on his back. Before the season officially begins, Tate will be at various events and businesses around the community in what the team is calling "Tate's World Tour". The goal for the world tour is to give fans the opportunity to interact with Tate and those working in the Hot Tot's front office.

Fans who are excited for baseball season and want to see Tate R. Tot at Corbett Field are encouraged to check out the Hot Tots official website, www.hottotsbaseball.com for information regarding purchasing tickets, employment opportunities, hosting a player, or just keeping up with the team throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.