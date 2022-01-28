Stingers Add to Their Front Office

January 28, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn - The Willmar Stingers have recently announced the additions of two new staff members as the organization prepares for its 13th season of Northwoods League baseball.

Jordan Yessak, a former Stingers intern in 2021, and Hunter Rommes, a former Rochester Honkers intern in 2019 will assist in day-to-day team operations, sales/marketing along coordinating game-day operations. Yessak and Rommes will both serve in the role of Vice President with the team working alongside co-owners Ryan Voz and Marc Jerzak.

Yessak, originally from Vinton, Iowa, will graduate from Wartburg College, IA this spring and graduate with a Business Administration degree with a concentration in Sports Management. He was a member of the Knights cross country and track team for the past four years.

Yessak enjoyed his experience so much last summer that he decided to pursue his goal of working in sports and to begin his career working in Willmar.

"I am very excited to be part of the Stingers organization full-time and look forward to learning more about the organization. I look forward to another great season at the Beehive and familiar faces back at the ballpark," Yessak said

Rommes, originally from Minnetonka, Minnesota graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College with a degree in Communication Studies. He is currently a part of the Army National Guard and following his time with the Honkers, he was deployed to the Horn of Africa with 2-135 C company infantry. Upon his return from deployment in Africa, he moved to Willmar where he worked at the GrandStay Hotel and Suites in Spicer.

"I'm looking forward to helping grow the franchise and continuing to enhance the fan experience at Stingers games," Rommes said

Yessak and Rommes along with the entire Stingers organization will continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2022 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. More information can also be found at www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2022 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.