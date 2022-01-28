Trio of Hawaii Rainbows Headed to La Crosse

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers made a trio of key acquisitions today when they announced the signings of first baseman Safea Villaruz-Mauai, shortstop Jordan Donahue and left-handed hurler Connor Harrison to 2022 contracts.

Villaruz-Mauai broke onto the collegiate scene in a big way in 2021 when he hit .299 with one home run and 14 RBI's over 67 at-bats for Rainbows. The 6-1, 240-pound first baseman also collected five multi-hit games in 2021. Villaruz-Mauai was a highly touted prospect coming out of Waiakea High School in Hilo, Hawaii as Baseball America ranked him as a top 500 draft prospect and the 27th ranked first baseman in the 2020 class.

Joining Villaruz-Mauai will be fellow infielder Jordan Donahue, who's last name should sound familiar to Logger fans. Jordan is the cousin of Kyson Donahue who spent three seasons (2018-20) in a Logger uniform. This spring will be Jordan's first season at Hawaii after transferring back home following a red-shirt season at Oregon State in 2021. The Hawaii native and speedy shortstop is a top-of-the-order bat that comes from a strong lineage of baseball in his family. Jordan's older brother, Christian, played at Oregon State and is currently in the Chicago Cubs system and his dad, Timo, played at Washington and in the Cleveland Indians system.

Rounding out the trio of Rainbows is left-hander Connor Harrison. The 6-0, 185-pound southpaw excelled at Sierra Junior College during the covid-shortened 2020 season when he went a perfect 5-0 with a miniscule 1.59 ERA and posted 33 punchouts over 34 innings of work. He transferred to Hawaii at the semester last season and made seven appearances for the Rainbows in 2021 and is now primed for a bigger role heading into the 2022 spring season.

Villaruz-Mauai, Donahue, Harrison and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2022 campaign on May 30 when they travel to Eau Claire. The 2022 home opener is set for Tuesday, May 31 when the Loggers welcome the Express for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 20th anniversary season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

