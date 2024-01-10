Stephanie Keller Promoted to VP of Entertainment & Community Relations

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have promoted Stephanie Keller to Vice President of Entertainment and Community Relations, the team announced today.

Keller joined the Wild Things' staff following her internship with the street team during the 2021 season. Before this promotion, Stephanie was serving as Community Relations and Promotions Manager. Keller's new role will include an increased hand in the media relations and social media ends of the organization, as well as her continued effort in managing the in-game entertainment inside Wild Things Park, the street team and mascot. She also paces the Wild Things' presence in the community at local events, outings and more.

"Stephanie has increased our presence in the community ten-fold and made it a point to almost always have us represented at local community events," said Stu Williams, owner of the team. "Her energy in stadium is infectious and helps to boost the entertainment our guests receive when they are here."

The Galena, Ohio native (outside of Columbus), graduated from Big Walnut High School, where she cheered for the Eagles. She went on to attend Syracuse University, where she earned a B.S. in Communications and Rhetorical Studies and a minor in Information Management and Technology. She cheered for the Orange as well. After she began her career as a Brand Ambassador for Audacy, Incorporated, a group of three different radio stations in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 2020, she accepted the traffic and continuity sales assistant position covering all three radio stations.

"Our organization continues to show investment in the people who look to advance the Wild Things' brand," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Stephanie has dedicated time and effort into the entertainment we provide and the image that we keep. This new role will allow her to be even more influential in the fan experience at the ballpark."

