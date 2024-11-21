Step up to the Plate - New Ballpark Info Meeting

November 21, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

The Everett AquaSox will host an informational meeting on December 3rd to discuss the new requirements from Major League Baseball and the need for an updated or new ballpark. The City of Everett is currently exploring the feasibility of different options that will ensure the AquaSox remain part of the community for generations to come.

Ballpark Info Meeting

Tuesday, December 3rd

6:30 to 7:30 PM.Doors will open at 6:00 PM

Courtyard by Marriott - Everett (3003 Colby Ave)

We look forward to having as many of our fans in attendance to show how important the AquaSox are to you and to the community. Please wear your AquaSox gear!

Send an email to your elected official and let them know how important the AquaSox are to the community.

Everett City Council EMail

Mayors Office Email

ABOUT THE EVERETT AQUASOX: Celebrating 30 years as a Seattle Mariner affiliate in 2025, the Everett AquaSox (High-A) are a proud member of the Northwest League. For updates on the upcoming season, community initiatives, and Webbly appearances follow the Frogs on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, or visit our website, AquaSox.com.Season ticket packages, group outings, and picnics outings can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway.

ABOUT MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball's 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball's future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com and follow MiLB on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

