Stella Spitzer Called up to U.S. Soccer U-15 Women's Youth National Team Training Camp

November 13, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - U.S. Soccer announced the roster for the upcoming U-15 Women's Youth National Team Training Camp in Chula Vista, C.A. which includes Carolina Ascent FC forward Stella Spitzer. Spitzer made her professional debut with Carolina Ascent in Charlotte, N.C. at American Legion Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 and became the youngest player to debut in the USL Super League at 14 years old.

Spitzer continues to catch the eyes of U.S. Soccer. Earlier this year, she received invitations to the U.S. U-14 Identification Camp and the U.S. U-14 Youth National Team training camp in 2024. Spitzer was also named to the 2024 Olympic Development Program (ODP) National Team.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.