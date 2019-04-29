Steelheads Host Games 3 & 4 of Division Final this Tuesday and Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena for Games 3 and 4 of the Mountain Division Final on Tuesday, Apr. 30 and Wednesday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers.

The Steelheads will have two guaranteed home dates for the second round of the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub. If the Steelheads win one of the next two games, they will also play Game 5 on Friday, May 3 at 7:10 p.m. Currently, the Steelheads trail 2-0 in the best-of-seven series with the Oilers.

Fans are asked to wear white during every home game in the 2019 postseason to bring back the tradition of "White-Outs" at CenturyLink Arena for Steelheads playoff games.

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 this week are available by calling the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 or going online to idahosteelheads.com. If Game 5 is necessary, tickets will be on sale online immediately following the Steelheads' win and at the CenturyLink Arena Box Office the following morning at 10:00 a.m.

The Steelheads and Oilers head to CenturyLink Arena for Game 3 of the Mountain Division Final on Tuesday, Apr. 30 at 7:10 p.m. Tickets are available at idahosteelheads.com or by calling 208-383-0080. Follow along as the Steelheads hunt for their third Kelly Cup Championship at IdahoSteelheads.com and follow the Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

