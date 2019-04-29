2019 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings Presented by Fevo to be Held June 17-21 in Las Vegas

PRINCETON, N.J. - The 2019 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings presented by Fevo, will be held June 17-21 at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will host the League's Board of Governors' Meeting, Presidents & General Managers' Meeting, 8th Annual ECHL/TeamWork Online Career Fair, the ECHL Vendors' Showcase, and two days of Sales, Marketing, and Communications Meetings.

"These meetings have turned into our signature event for our front office to reflect on the season behind and enhance for the season ahead," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "It has also developed into a forum for all of hockey as we welcome representatives from leagues throughout North America. I'd like to thank Fevo for their continued support of the ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings and for providing the infrastructure to bring us all together."

The ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings will feature participants from all 27 ECHL Member Teams, as well as representatives and guest speakers from other hockey leagues throughout North America including the Southern Professional Hockey League, National Women's Hockey League, American Hockey League, National Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League.

"Fevo is uniquely positioned at the intersection of experiential live events and working with the savviest digital sales and marketing people in the industry," Fevo Co-Founder, CEO and President Ari Daie said. "We'll be collaborating with our friends and partners at the ECHL to talk about the future of consumer trends and the behaviors and demands of next generation buyers."

The 2019 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings also includes the 8th Annual ECHL Career Fair, presented by TeamWork Online, where over 70 select candidates from around the country will be interviewing with ECHL teams to launch their career in sports for the 2019-20 Season, as each year multiple positions are hired from this event.

