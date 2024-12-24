Steelheads and St. Luke's Children's Raise $31,000 in Jersey Auction

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) and St. Luke's Children's have announced total donations from this past weekend's jersey auction at the Idaho Central Arena. Steelheads fans contributed $31,000 through the online auction with all proceeds going back to St. Luke's Children's.

Fans had the opportunity to purchase a game-worn specialty jersey designed by Steelheads' front office member, Karl Winks. A total of three jerseys were sold-out with a bid of $2,500 each including A.J. White, Nick Canade, and Matt Register.

The St. Luke's jersey auction began during the 1997-98 season, and since then, a total of $712,064 has been raised.

The Steelheads will have two more jersey auctions this season including the St. Luke's Pink in the Rink Specialty Jersey on Jan. 24/25 and the Jayden DeLuca Foundation Specialty Jersey on Feb. 21/22.

