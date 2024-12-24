Icemen Launch "2 Hot 4 Ice" Street Hockey Program

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are proud to announce the official launch of the "2 Hot 4 Ice" Street Hockey Program. The team held its first event at South Woods Elementary this past Friday, with over 300 students participating in some hockey fun. Several students were awarded Icemen jerseys to recognize their achievements in the clinic as well as in the classroom.

The program aims to introduce and spread the joy of hockey throughout Northeast Florida in 2025! The "2 Hot 4 Ice" program is a beginner's clinic which includes instruction from former Icemen goaltender and current Goaltending Coach/ Director of Community Hockey Development Charles Williams.

Students will learn the basics of hockey - how to hold a hockey stick, pass, shoot, and stick handle. After skills instruction, it's some time to play some hockey in the 4x4 Icemen Street Overtime Challenge.

"We are so excited to have this program off and running," said Williams. "The Northeast Florida Community has supported our team for the past eight years, and we are thrilled to offer a program that provides opportunities for our youth to play hockey and learn about the game. Our goal is to provide fun experiences and for those wishing to take their game to the next level, we have programs at the Community First Igloo to expand on that. We are looking forward to a fun 2025 year!"

Heading into 2025, current Icemen players are expected to take part in several of the clinics, making for a great opportunity for students to meet a few players and get some autographs.

For more information on how to get involved in future clinics, or set up a clinic at your school or community center, contact Charles Williams at charles@jacksonvilleicemen.com

