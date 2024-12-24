ECHL Transactions - December 24
December 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 24, 2024:
Greenville:
add Parker Berge, D activated from reserve 12/19
