ECHL Transactions - December 24

Sports stats



ECHL

ECHL Transactions - December 24

December 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release


Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 24, 2024:

Greenville:

add Parker Berge, D activated from reserve 12/19

Check out the ECHL Statistics

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from December 24, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central