Steelheads Advance to Kelly Cup Finals Defeating Walleye in Five Games

TOLEDO, OH - The Idaho Steelheads beat the Toledo Walleye by a final score of 5-1 in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals to advance to the ECHL Kelly Cup Finals for the fourth time in franchise history, the first since 2010. The Newfoundland Growlers and Florida Everblades are tied 2-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals with Game Five Sunday night in Newfoundland.

Owen Headrick (2-1-3) set the Steelheads record for most points in a single playoff season by a Idaho defender while A.J. White (1-1-2) and Justin Misiak (0-2-2) each tallied multi-point games. Patrick Kudla and Jordan Kawaguchi each scored goals for Idaho while Adam Scheel improved to (12-4-0) in the post season making 22 saves in the win.

Thomas Ebbing (2nd) gave the Walleye a 1-0 lead 3:02 into the game on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle but from that point on the Steelheads scored five unanswered. At 13:19 of the frame A.J. White (5th) banged home a rebound at the far side of the goal line after an initial point shot from Dawson Barteaux. 5:35 later Owen Headrick (2nd) blasted a one timer into the back of the net from the top of the left circle after receiving a pass from Ryan Dmowski making it 2-1.

Jordan Kawaguchi (4th) was sprung on a breakaway after White forced a turnover through center ice. With a defender chasing down Kawaguchi, he slid the puck to his backhand at the top of the crease and tucked the puck past the left toe of Sebastian Cossa making it 3-1 just 6:17 into the second period. Just 2:51 later Owen Headrick (3rd) notched his second of the game on a slapshot from the top of the right circle chasing Cossa out of the net with the Steelheads leading 4-1 with 9:52 remaining in the second period.

Patrick Kudla (1st) increased the score to 5-1 at 8:33 of the third period on a wrist shot from the top of the left point with Jack Becker providing the screen in front.

- Idaho finished 0-for-4 on the power-play while Toledo was 0-for-0.

- Idaho outshot Toledo 25-23.

- Zach Walker (DNP), Casey Johnson (INJ), Colton Kehler (INJ), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not play for Idaho.

- Wade Murphy tallied two assists and leads the playoffs with 20 points and 12 goals.

- Ryan Dmowski, Jack Becker, and Dawson Barteaux each tallied an assist.

