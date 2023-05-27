ECHL Transactions - May 27
May 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 27, 2023:
Toledo:
Add Derek Daschke, D activated from reserve
Delete Charlie Curti, D placed on reserve
