ECHL Transactions - May 27

May 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 27, 2023:

Toledo:

Add Derek Daschke, D activated from reserve

Delete Charlie Curti, D placed on reserve

