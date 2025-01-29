Steel Travel to Nebraska to Take on Storm

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Following three straight weekends with home games, the Steel will spend the weekend on the road with a pair of games against the Tri-City Storm beginning on Friday, January 31 at 7:05 pm CT and the finale on Saturday, February 1 at 6:05 pm CT. It's the first time the Steel will play at Tri-City since February 2018 when they split a weekend series against the Storm.

Last weekend, the Steel (10-24-3-0, 23 pts.) fell 5-3 against Cedar Rapids on Jan. 24 in a 5-3 loss before earning a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to Madison on Jan. 25. Adam Valentini recorded three assists in the loss and followed up with a goal in the overtime loss the next day. It was the first time the Steel earned a point against the Capitols in four games.

Valentini has caught fire since the new year, scoring in four of his last five games and five of eight outings since the start of January. In the last five games, the rookie forward has scored four goals, including a hat trick plus an assist for a four-point game on Jan. 11, and has six assists with the three-assist outing last weekend. He ranks sixth among league rookies in points with 24 on the year.

Defenseman Chris Reiniger has found a rhythm on the blue line this month and enters the weekend with a three-game point streak that includes two goals and two assists. The Princeton commit tallied two helpers on Jan. 25 and was a +1 rating. He has registered a point in four of his last five games and has pointed in five of the last eight games.

He is tied for first among Steel defenseman in points (13) with Reid Conn. Each has four goals and nine assists. Reiniger leads team defensemen with four power play assists and is the only defenseman to appear in all 37 games this season.

The Tri-City Storm (18-16-2-1, 39 pts.) played in the fifth annual USHL Frosty Cup in Frisco, TX, last weekend against the Fargo Force and earned a 2-1 win on Jan. 24 after falling 4-1 in the opener on Jan. 23. Goaltender Kyle Jones stopped 23 of 24 shots in the win. The Storm limited the defending Clark Cup Champions to 24 and 20 shots, respectively.

The Storm have two skaters who rank in the league's top ten in scoring with Artemi Nizameyev coming in at second with 45 points on the season, just one point outside the top spot. His 23 goals are the second-most among all league skaters and he has tallied more game-winning goals (6) than any other player this season.

Now in his third year with Tri-City, Nizameyev is just four points away from matching his point total from last year (49), but has cooled off after a stretch in which he scored a point in all but three games in November and five of six games in December. He owns the league's longest season streak for goals at six games in which he scored nine times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 14. He has registered a point in three of the last five games and has one goal and four assists in that span.

Second-year forward Nolan Roed ranks tied for seventh in USHL scoring with 38 points. He leads all skaters in shorthanded goals (4) and has posted the third-most shots in the league at 119. He is tied for first in individual game highs in points after posting five points with a hat trick and two assists in a 6-5 overtime win over Fargo on Nov. 22.

Roed was held scoreless during the Frosty Cup last weekend, after entering having scored three goals and three assists over his prior three games. He had a seven-game assist streak that spanned from Nov. 29 to Dec. 27 that saw him post nine assists as well as four goals.

The Steel are 27-23-4-3 all-time against Tri-City and 10-12-2-1 on the road. This weekend's games are the only scheduled matchups between the two during the regular season. The Storm earned a 5-4 shootout win over the Steel last season on Feb. 16, 2024 that saw current Steel forward Kolin Sisson score a goal and an assist. The Steel earned a 5-3 victory the following night in front of a Fox Valley Ice Arena record crowd of 2,523 during Chicago Steel: The Eras Night on Feb. 17, 2024. Current netminder Louka Cloutier posted a 39-save win on the memorable night.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, January 31 at Tri-City Storm (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, February 1 at Tri-City Storm (6:05 pm CT)

Friday, February 7 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT)

