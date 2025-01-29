Stars Host Omaha Next Week Seeking Sell Out

The Lincoln Stars are on the road this weekend to play three different opponents in three different cities over three days but return home next week to face the Omaha Lancers Feb. 7 in front of what is anticipated to be another large crowd.

Lincoln, which has won six straight games and is atop the Western Conference with a 25-11-1-0 record, will face Omaha for a fourth time this season. The Stars blew out the Lancers, 9-3, last Saturday in front of 3,856 fans, the largest crowd at the Ice Box since 4,008 fans came Nov. 9, 2019. Lincoln's last sellout was Mar. 2, 2019, when 4,350 fans were on hand. The Stars are 3-0 against the Lancers this season.

The Stars will be holding a couple of drink specials for next week's game. All Busch Light tall boys are buy one, get one free for the game, while supplies last. The Stars previously sold out of Busch Lights on Dec. 12 with 3,140 cans sold that night. Michelob Ultra draft pours are also available for $3 for Feb. 7's 7:05 p.m. game.

Tickets for this game can be purchased at lincolnstars.com or by emailing connor@lincolnstars.com. The Stars will practice tomorrow morning again before hitting the road Friday morning.

