Statement from the Jersey Shore BlueClaws

February 22, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







We welcome today's announcement by Governor Murphy allowing a 15% capacity for outdoor venues as of March 1st. We are appreciative of his leadership in permitting the BlueClaws and other similar venues to welcome fans back safely in 2021.

This is a great start in safely re-opening the events and entertainment industry in New Jersey. The BlueClaws are blessed with an expansive outdoor venue that includes a 360-degree concourse, two large grass berms, a Biergarten, two picnic areas, and ample concourse space that allow for large crowds while still maintaining appropriate social-distancing guidelines.

We're hopeful that as positive trends continue, venues like ours can welcome even more fans to BlueClaws games over the course of the summer.

BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from February 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.