State Restrictions Force Season Cancellation for Marksmen, Several SPHL Teams

October 6, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Due to state government restrictions with mass gatherings and the on-going coronavirus pandemic, the Fayetteville Marksmen - along with four other teams - have been forced to forgo the 2020-21 Southern Professional Hockey League season. This decision was finalized and released today by League officials, and unfortunately means there will not be a 2020-21 season of hockey for the Marksmen.

The announcement comes following North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's Press Conference last Wednesday announcing the State would move into 'Phase 3', excluding gatherings of over 25 people indoors.

President & CEO Chuck Norris gave his reaction following the news.

"We are truly disappointed that hockey will not take place in Fayetteville this season. With our 2019-20 season cut short, we were hungry and ready for hockey to return this season at the Crown Coliseum. Our staff have been working tirelessly to create an all-new experience for our Fans and Partners like never before, and to have that taken from us is disheartening." said Norris "I want to be clear - the Marksmen are not going anywhere. Amongst the challenges presented this year, starting with the cancellation of the end of the 2019-20 season, the support of our Corporate Partners and Season Ticket Holders allowed for us to continue through the cancellation as we looked to return to the ice for the start of the 2020-21 season. We ask for your continued support once again as we work together as one community to persevere and get back to returning to action. All of our focus now is on preparations for bringing back Marksmen Hockey bigger and better than ever in 2021."

In lieu of the season's cancellation, relevant parties have been contacted by the organization in terms of their next steps. Regardless of the disappointing news, the Marksmen are steadfast in our commitment to our role as a community asset, and will use this extended offseason to assure that when Marksmen hockey returns, it'll be even more exciting than before.

The Marksmen are thankful for the continued support of our proud Corporate and Community Partners, as well as our Season Ticket Holders, and all who have stuck beside us during an uncertain year. Despite the uncertainty of 2020, the Marksmen have eyes set toward 2021 to be the best year yet. We will be back.

This decision was finalized and released today by League officials.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.