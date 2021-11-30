Start changing lives with the Travs Youth Foundation

The Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) public charity that serves as the official team charity of the Arkansas Travelers Baseball Club. Launched in November of 2021, the creation of the foundation allows the Travs to help foster an environment where baseball and softball in Arkansas can thrive as the club leverages its knowledge and influence to empower young athletes.

With the creation of this foundation, the Travs organization seeks to support youth sports and education programs across the state of Arkansas. Initiatives include community impact grants and scholarships. The Arkansas Travelers believe that all young athletes should have access to the games of baseball and softball, regardless of barriers they may face and support those who wish to pursue professional careers working in sports

GIVING TUESDAY - NOVEMBER 30, 2021

Make a donation to the Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation for Giving Tuesday and start changing lives of Arkansas youth TODAY! A one-time donation or becoming an annual giving teammate will make the perfect gift for youth sports in Arkansas this Holiday season!

Mail Check Donations To:

Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation

400 W. Broadway Street

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Travs.com/TravsFoundation

