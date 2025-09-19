Stars Tap Jimmy McAlister as Sporting Director

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars and Galaxy have announced the addition of NASL Sounders and MISL Stars legend Jimmy McAlister as the team's Sporting Director. In his duties, McAlister will evaluate talent and recruit players for all five teams in the Stars family. Currently, the organization fields teams in the Major Arena Soccer League and USL League Two under the Stars name, as well as the USL W League with the Tacoma Galaxy. The Galaxy and Stars also compete in the Western Indoor Soccer League's women's and men's divisions.

In making this announcement, Stars' owner Lane Smith noted the connection between McAlister and the soccer community. His local youth soccer resume includes time with Washington Premier FC, Seattle United, and as the head coach of Decatur High School, earning a Washington State 4A Championship. He has guided many players from all levels of the game to professional ranks.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy as the sporting director for our clubs. I have come to know Jimmy over the years, and I can't think of anyone in the Northwest who is as connected to top talent in the local soccer community. His depth of experience, leadership and technical insight are exactly what we need as we take our next step forward. Jimmy's tremendous energy and connections in the Northwest soccer community are unparalleled," said Smith.

As the entire soccer world shifts its focus to the United States for the 2026 World Cup, and Seattle as one of the host cities, McAlister and Smith will be at the front as World Cup Ambassadors.

McAlister's pro career began when he was signed by the Sounders immediately after graduating from high school in Seattle in 1976. After a year with the reserves, he was named the NASL's Rookie of the Year on a Sounders team that advanced to the Championship game vs Pelé and the New York Cosmos.

During his three years with the Sounders, he appeared in six matches with the U.S. National Team. In all, he played in 79 games with the Sounders before moving on to Toronto and San Jose.

His indoor journey began in 1979 with the Buffalo Stallions and moved on to the Golden Bay Earthquakes before joining the Tacoma Stars in 1983. He played with the team for 106 games through the 1986 campaign. Two years after retiring as a player, he was named the Head Coach of the Stars.

NcAlister is happy to be back with the organization he led to much success in the 80's.

He said, "I'm excited to work with the Stars, the coaches, players, and entire staff. I'm very lucky to have the chance to be involved with such a great organization, and very excited to work with such fabulous ownership."

