Stars Release 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

July 15, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars today announced their promotional schedule for the 2024-25 regular season.

Lincoln will host the Green Bay Gamblers on September 27 and 28 at the Ice Box, kicking off their home slate.

Twenty-two (22) home games at the Ice Box will be themed, including four post-game jersey auctions. A warm up jersey silent auction benefiting Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska (DSAF) will take place during the last regular season home game.

While $2 Night, Military Night and Pucks N Paws Night will return, we're excited to announce some new promo nights to our schedule including First Responders Night, Stone Cold Steve Austin Night, Hawaiian Night, and Wizard Night.

This will be the first year the Stars will host the Omaha Lancers for a New Year's Eve contest at the Ice Box, the rivalry a welcome addition to the already exciting holiday.

Friday Night Pints will continue this season, allowing fans to enjoy select $3 brews every Friday game day as well as two $2 Night/College Nights.

Single-game tickets will go on sale Thursday, August 1st.

For questions regarding the 2024-25 Lincoln Stars promotional schedule, feel free to call the box office at 402-474-7827.

