Stars Re-Sign Midfielder Nani Mendoza

August 7, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars have begun their off-season roster transactions and began with the re-signing of midfielder Nani Mendoza. He set career-highs in almost every offensive and defensive statistic and cemented himself as a pressure player last season by converting on two overtime shootouts in Kansas City to win the game for the Stars. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

2024-25 will mark Mendoza's third season with Tacoma, and though he only appeared in 14 regular-season games opposed to suiting up for 20 in his rookie season, he finished the campaign with eight more points. He increased his goal and assist numbers by four each to reach 19 points (10G-9A). He added a goal and an assist in three playoff games for Tacoma last season.

Mendoza, a native of Yakima, WA also saw increases in game-winning goals (2), power-play goals (3), and blocks (5).

Stars General Manager Nick Perera likes the strides Mendoza has taken in just two seasons in the league.

"Nani is such a special player, and we all know we have barely scratched the surface of his potential so bringing him back was a must. We are seeing him progress within the sport of indoor soccer as he acclimates to the specifics of the game, and last season he produced some incredible moments: the shootouts in KC, some magic in Dallas and an incredible power play assist in Mesquite...He's growing every game, and we know he still has so much more soccer to show our Stars fans," Perera said.

