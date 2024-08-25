Stars Open Pre-Season vs Everett City FC

TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars will officially kick off their 2024-25 pre-season game slate with a friendly against the Western Indoor Soccer League's Everett City FC tomorrow at the Tacoma Soccer Center. Tomorrow's venue is familiar to both teams as it is the training facility of the Stars and Everett City FC competes against the Stars Reserves during the WISL season. Kick off is scheduled for 5 pm with the doors opening at 4.

Everett City finished last season with a six-game win streak and a 7-3 record in their second season in the league. They were eventually defeated 6-5 by the Oly-Pen Force in the opening round of the playoffs and are looking to build on that successful campaign starting with Sunday's game.

Angel Herrera, the General Manager of Everett City FC spoke about the importance of this game despite the "friendly" tag attached to it.

He said, "We are entering our 3rd season in the WISL and what a way to kick it off by this friendly match. Despite it being a friendly, we want to take it seriously and compete to the best of our abilities on the day. We will continue to rely on the experience of our veteran players, and those that have been with us for the last 3 years."

Tacoma will field a combination of MASL veteran players and Stars Reserves players who are looking for a spot on the first team roster and may have spent time with the Stars in past seasons. Playing a quality Everett City FC teams will give Stars General Manager and head coach Nick Perera a solid look at those players, as well as Everett City FC players looking to advance to the MASL.

"This friendly is a chance to get our players meaningful minutes as we continue to prepare for the season, whilst evaluating WISL players currently outside of our organization. We are excited to create competitive environments against quality opponents," said Perera.

The WISL is a high-level indoor league which has seen many players turn pro as well as former pro players compete later in their careers. The Stars Reserves connection to the Stars is an important one as the team is an important steppingstone for players wanting to advance.

Reserves head coach and Stars assistant commented on that, saying, "The Tacoma Stars Reserves and the Western Indoor Soccer League (WISL) share a deep-rooted partnership focused on player development and community engagement. As the official feeder team to the MASL's Tacoma Stars, the Reserves play a critical role in cultivating local talent and providing a pathway for players to transition to the professional level. This synergy not only strengthens the Stars' roster but also solidifies the WISL's reputation as a breeding ground for future stars in indoor soccer."

For a game scheduled in August, months before the WISL and MASL seasons get underway, this game seems to have a higher level of importance than might normally be expected, both for players preparing for a tough schedule and teams wanting to make a run for a championship. Tickets are only $10 and are available at https://www.tacomastars.com/vs-everett-fc-august-25 and at the door.

