Stars Face Stampede in Best of West Clash

February 13, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







It's a battle of the top two teams in the Western Conference this weekend as the Lincoln Stars take on the Sioux Falls Stampede. The weekend opens up at the Ice Box on Friday night at 7:05 before wrapping up Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center at 6:05.

Lincoln (30-11-1-0) is the hottest team in the USHL with an 11-game winning streak, the longest in the league this season. The Stars hold the best record in the Western Conference and the entire USHL and have won eight straight home games. Lincoln has recorded two winning streaks of at least seven games, previously winning seven straight Sep. 27 - Oct. 19. The longest winning streak in franchise history is 16 games, achieved Mar. 1-Apr. 5, 2002.

The Stars swept a home-and-home set with the Omaha Lancers last weekend, beginning with a 6-1 win at home before a 7-2 road win. All three forwards on Lincoln's fourth line scored last Friday and then the Stars erupted for three power-play goals the next night.

Last Friday's game saw 4,245 fans on hand and marked the Stars' first sellout since Mar. 2, 2019. Lincoln has drawn over 3,800 fans in each of its last two home games and is averaging 2,637 fans per game since the start of December.

Two Stars enter this weekend on impressive point streaks. Dashel Oliver has the longest active streak in the USHL with points in each of his last 11 games and 21 points (9+12) over it with six multi-point games. He is tied for the best plus-minus in the USHL with a plus-28 and Lincoln is 23-0 when Oliver records at least one point. Former Stampede forward Hunter Anderson has collected points in each of his last eight games and has 9 points (2+7) in that span. Anderson was acquired via trade Jan. 9 and has points in all but one of his 11 games with Lincoln.

Sioux Falls is just four points back of Lincoln for first place and has won three straight games. The Stampede have picked up points in each of their last four games and swept a home-and-home set with Fargo last weekend. Sioux Falls drew a franchise-record 11,029 fans last Saturday for a 6-1 win vs. Fargo and leads the USHL in attendance with an average of 4,796 fans per game. Sioux Falls is second in the USHL in goals scored with 162, 26 behind Lincoln, and is second in goals allowed with 118, eight more than the Stars.

Fans can purchase a Date Night package for Friday's game to get two tickets, two meal vouchers and two wine vouchers for $40. Tickets for Friday's game can be purchased at lincolnstars.com or by emailing connor@lincolnstars.com

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

Stars Face Stampede in Best of West Clash - Lincoln Stars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.