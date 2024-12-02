Stars Announce Several Re-Signings

December 2, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars announced several roster additions with the re-signing of five players familiar to fans. As per team and league policies, the terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

The first player missed last season due to VISA issues which plagued dozens of players across the entire league. Fellipe Souza, a Brazilian midfielder, spent two seasons with the Stars tallying 19 points (14G-5A) in 34 regular-season games. He appeared in one playoff game for Tacoma in 2023 and scored a pair of goals with an assist against Texas.

Souza wasn't far from the team during his season off as he starred with the Reserves in the WISL and played with the Stars USL League Two team this past summer. It was a very productive season off for Souza and he will be ready to go when the Stars take the field on December 7 against San Diego.

Alessandro Canale will be in his 5th season with Tacoma this season and he posted career-highs last year in games played (18), goals (18), assists (6), points (24), points-per-game (1.3), and he notched a pair of game-winning goals for the Stars.

The Venice, CA. native averages better than a point-per-game for this career in which he has 61 points (40G-21A) in 55 games.

After playing in just nine games during his first two seasons with Tacoma, Kyle Rivers saw action in all 24 regular-season and three playoff games for the Stars last season. The 2027-28 NWAC All-Star with Tacoma Community College and Spanaway native picked up 12 points (9G-3A) and 10 blocks. His career has 33 games played with 10 goals and four assists. Three of his goals have been game-winners.

Entering his 11th season in the MASL, Alex Caceres has played in 178 regular-season games with 179 points to his credit (60G-119A). The Team Captain on the field, Caceres will be in his 6th campaign with the Stars and also serves as the head coach of the WISL Women's League Tacoma Galaxy.

Caceres, from Medellin, Colombia, has been playing indoor soccer since 2012 and he is very active in the Stars' community appearances.

Nick Perera, the two-time MASL MVP and Tacoma Stars General Manager joined the team during the 2017-18 season with the Syracuse Silver Knights. What the San Diego native has done since joining the team has been incredible, including two seasons with 70 points or more to his credit.

Entering the 2024-25 campaign, Perera has 223 assists and is just three shy of passing Leo Gibson as the MASL's all-time assist leader. He is also in the Top 5 all-time in goals (222) and points (445). It's been a busy MASL off-season for Perera as he finished the USL League Two season as the head coach of the Stars and made several roster moves which puts this MASL team as one of, if not the best to take the field at the accesso ShoWare Center.

The Stars will open the 2024-25 campaign at home against the San Diego Sockers on Saturday, December 7 at 6:05 pm. It's the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night and Toy Drive so tell everyone to come out and support this great cause!

