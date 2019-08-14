Star Wars Weekend Featured in Upcoming Skeeters Homestand

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Skeeters open a seven-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. on Friday against the New Britain Bees, one of three homestands left in the 2019 regular season.

Here's what's in store for the Skeeters' seven-game homestand, which runs from Aug. 16-22.

Friday, Aug. 16 (7:05 p.m.), Beginning of "Star Wars" Weekend

The Skeeters will open their "Star Wars" weekend by donning special-edition "Star Wars" uniforms, themed off uniforms of the Rebel Pilots from the "Star Wars" films (photo attached). There will be several in-game promotional "Star Wars" elements throughout the night, including music, scoreboard graphics and player headshots. The Skeeters will close out the night with a post-game Friday Fireworks show.

Saturday, Aug. 17 (6:05 p.m.), Darth Swatson "Star Wars" Bobblehead

The Skeeters will give away Swatson "Star Wars" bobbleheads to the first 2,000 fans in attendance, themed after Darth Vader (photo attached), courtesy of Republic Services. The Swatson bobblehead giveaway will be the Skeeters' second-to-last bobblehead giveaway of the 2019 regular season. The Skeeters will once again be wearing their special-edition "Star Wars" uniforms, along with the aforementioned in-game promotional elements. The Skeeters will be holding a silent auction for the game-worn, special-edition "Star Wars" jerseys, with proceeds going to the Skeeters Baseball Foundation. "Star Wars" characters will be on-site on the Constellation Field field-level concourse before and during the game for photo opportunities and meet-and-greets, courtesy of 501st Legion.

Kovu The Bat Dog

Kovu the Bat Dog will be in attendance for the Friday and Saturday games (Aug. 16-17), courtesy of Sit Means Sit. First pitch on Friday is at 7:05 p.m. and first pitch on Saturday is at 6:05 p.m. Kovu will serve as the Bat Dog for the first few innings of the game and will then return to Sit Means Sit's table on the Constellation Field field-level concourse for pictures and meet-and-greet opportunities.

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS

SUNDAY, Aug. 18 (6:05 p.m.): Sunday Funday, featuring pregame autographs with Skeeters players and coaches and post-game "Kids Run the Bases," sponsored by Dr. Larry Caldwell, DDS.

MONDAY, Aug. 19 (7:05 p.m.): Margarita Monday and First Responder Monday, featuring $2 margaritas and free tickets for fans who present an active first responder or military identification card.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 20 (7:05 pm.): Dollar Dog Wednesday and White Claw Wednesday (discounted White Claw Hard Seltzers).

THURSDAY, Aug. 21 (7:05 pm.): Thirsty Thursday, sponsored by Modelo, featuring $2 beers and sodas.

The Skeeters have clinched a 2019 postseason berth and have chosen "Come and Take It" as their postseason theme, in honor of the 1836 Battle of Gonzales. The Skeeters will host the first two games of the Freedom Division Championship Series from Sept. 24-25. Playoff tickets are on sale and fans can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/playoffs for more information on playoff dates and ticket packages.

The Skeeters, winners of the 2018 Atlantic League Championship, enter their eighth season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball at Constellation Field. Individual tickets, season tickets and mini-plans for the 2019 season are currently available and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field, or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.

Visit SugarLandSkeeters.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest team news and the latest on events to be hosted at Constellation Field.

