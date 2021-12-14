Star Wars Night this Friday

December 14, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







This Friday, December 17th, 2021 is Star Wars Night! If you are a Star Wars fan you need to be here! Our game-worn jerseys will be up on live source at the end of the week! You can bid on your favorite player's jerseys!! We will also be having a canned food drive for the less fortunate. Please make sure if you are coming bring down a can of food for our food drive! Puck Drop 7:30 at The Thunderdome vs. The Binghamton Black Bears!

