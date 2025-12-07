Standing Ovation for Sue!

Published on December 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







Legend Sue Bird arrives to a standing ovation in Storrs

Her #10 jersey will be lifted into the rafters and retired today for UCONN!







