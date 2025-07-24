Stampeders Turn Defence Straight into Offence!: CFL

July 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Calgary DB Adrian Greene flips the field for the Stampeders - and it pays off immediately!







Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2025

