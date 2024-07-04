Stampeders Take on Unbeaten Alouettes

July 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders play the first of back-to-back road games as they travel to Montreal on Saturday to face the Alouettes. Kickoff at Percival Molson Stadium is 5 p.m. MDT.

The Stamps (2-1) are coming off a 22-19 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on home field in Week 4 as René Paredes kicked a game-winning 52-yard field goal. It was the 11th time in Paredes' career he has given the Stamps to a victory with a field goal on the final play of the game.

Meanwhile, the Alouettes (4-0) remained unbeaten a month into the defence of their 2023 Grey Cup championship with a 30-20 win last week in Toronto.

This is just the Stamps' fifth visit to Montreal since the start of the 2017 season and the previous four contests during that span have all been decided by seven or fewer points - a 12-6 win in 2018 and losses in 2017 (30-23), 2019 (21-17) and 2023 (25-18).

Both teams have played stingy defence in the first month of the season as the Alouettes are allowing a league-low average of 18.3 points per game while the Stamps are second in the CFL and first in the West Division with an average of 23 points allowed.

Calgary is 0-1 on the road so far this season and 1-0 against East Division opponents. The Alouettes are 1-0 at home and 2-0 against the West.

The Stamps will make one more road stop - Friday, July 12 in Winnipeg - before returning home on Sunday, July 21 to play host to the BC Lions.

Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes

Percival Molson Stadium

Saturday, July 6

5 p.m. MDT

TV: TSN, RDS

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

Streaming: CBS Sports Network (U.S.), CFL+ (International)

