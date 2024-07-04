Elnagmi Signed
July 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction:
Player signed
Ezzat Elnagmi (A), OL, St. Clair College
