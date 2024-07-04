Three fines issued from Week 4
July 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:
Calgary defensive back Rodney Randle Jr. has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Winnipeg wide receiver Josh Johnson.
Hamilton defensive lineman Benoit Marion has been fined for committing a non-football act - punching Ottawa returner DeVonte Dedmon.
Edmonton quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.
