Three fines issued from Week 4

July 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release


TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Calgary defensive back Rodney Randle Jr. has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Winnipeg wide receiver Josh Johnson.

Hamilton defensive lineman Benoit Marion has been fined for committing a non-football act - punching Ottawa returner DeVonte Dedmon.

Edmonton quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

