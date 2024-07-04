Three fines issued from Week 4

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Calgary defensive back Rodney Randle Jr. has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Winnipeg wide receiver Josh Johnson.

Hamilton defensive lineman Benoit Marion has been fined for committing a non-football act - punching Ottawa returner DeVonte Dedmon.

Edmonton quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

