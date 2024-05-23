Stampeders Sign Top Global Pick

May 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed global fullback Ron Tiavaasue.

Ron Tiavaasue

(pronounced TEE-uh-VAH-soo-AY)

Running back

College: New Mexico State

Height: 6.04

Weight: 275

Born: Nov. 19, 1997

Birthplace: Motootua, Samoa

Global

Born in Samoa and raised in New Zeland, Tiavaasue was selected by Calgary in the first round (fourth overall) of this year's global draft. He recently attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League's Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2023, Tiavaasue played tight end at New Mexico State and he had three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown as well as two carries for 24 yards and one major. He previously played four games at Utah State in 2022 and 19 combined games at Missouri State in 2020 and 2021. At Missouri State, he had 21 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

